'It's been alarming since day one': Police investigating disappearance of Maple Hts. woman

Warrensville Heights Police are investigating the disappearance of Michelle Arnold. The 23-year-old lives in Maple Heights but was reported missing to Warrensville Height Police in late October.

Arnold's family told News 5 there was a welfare check at her home after she went to a home in Warrensville Heights on Banbury Cir. to collect belongings.

Arnold Family Michelle Arnold's sister said, "She's a nice person, very soft spoken (and) don't mess with nobody."

Ebony Arnold said her sister uses an insulin pump and fears she's without her medication.

"She's like a very, you know, dependent person," Ebony said. "She's a very severe diabetic. She hasn't taken any of her medication. It's still in the house. And it's just nothing and no social media (and) she was very big on social media. No one's heard from her. No one's seen her. No calls. Her phone has been completely shut off."

Wednesday, law enforcement from several agencies, including the Warrensville Heights Police Department, Maple Heights Police Department, Orange Village Police Department and South Russell Police Department, were at Arnold's home.

Arnold's family said they were collecting additional evidence and even had a police K-9 enter the home.

Arnold Family Michelle Arnold's family said there have been many sleepless nights since her disappearance.

Warrensville Heights Police said they're continuing to investigate and talk to people who know Arnold and added, "Nothing's been ruled out," when News 5's Damon Maloney asked if foul play is suspected.

"We're sticking together, trying to stay strong. But you know, it's a lot of breaking down... just sleepless nights," Ebony said.

Arnold's other sister, Michelle White, said there's been fear and concern since they learned of the welfare check.

"It's been alarming since day one," White said. "She's a sweetheart, very humble, very meek and real chill and laid back. This is not her- just up and disappearing."

The family wants answers and wants anyone with information, however small they may think it is, to call the police.

"We just love you," Ebony said. "And we want you home."

Any tip can be called to the Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-581-1234. Tips can be called into the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.