'It's Christmas at its best': Kringle's Inventionasium returns for 16th season

CLEVELAND — A fun, interactive, family-friendly experience is returning to Tower City just in time for the holidays.

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience is an immersive walk-through experience. Families are sent into Mr. Kringle's top-secret inventing laboratory, where they will design toys for kids across the globe.

Kids can let their imaginations run wild through several rooms as they invent a toy for the holiday season. While it's meant to be fun, the Inventionasium Experience is a STEM-accredited experience, meaning kids will also get an educational experience.

"It's informative," Greg Markowitz, COO of the Mr. Kringle Company, said. "It's fun. It's Christmas at its best."

Guiding families through all the fun is a cast of kooky characters dressed in bright colors with larger-than-life personalities. To cap off the visit, families can have personal time with Mr. Kringle himself.

Mr. Kringle Company offers more than one family-fun holiday experience. In addition to the Inventionasium, you can enjoy cookies with Mrs. Kringle.

Still, the Inventionasium remains one of the biggest draws during the holiday season. About 1600 people walk through the doors of the Inventionasium each year. The hope is that more families add it to their list of holiday most-dos.

"This is the place to be," Markowitz said. "Please come on downtown and make memories that will last a lifetime."

Kringle's Inventionasium is now open at Tower City through Dec. 24. For tickets, click here.