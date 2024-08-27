It's hot; here's how to safely deal with the heat

CLEVELAND — Across the city, many recreational centers have extended their hours to help residents beat the heat. While some people hid indoors today, others couldn't wait to get outside; doctors say if you want to enjoy the heat, you must do so safely.

As the temperatures continue to rise some have found ways to appreciate it. At Edge Water Beach, you’ll find people swimming, working out or sunbathing. Others can be found at recreation centers that help people stay cool.

Dr. Ryan Marino says the hot day comes with some benefits, like vitamins from the sunlight and getting everyone active.

“Everyone enjoys the summer. People go outside and do all of the fun activities they like,” said Marino, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Case Western Reserve University.

But, those high temps can also cause health problems.

“You're at very high risk for things like dehydration and complications from that, but most importantly, the worst thing is that people can end up very severely ill from the heatstroke effects on your nervous system, and people can become altered, confused, end up with very, very bad problems from that,” said Marino.

So, on these blazing days, Marino reminds everyone to stay hydrated, use sunscreen and get in the shade as much as possible.

“Take a little extra precaution, if that means spending a little less time in the sun, making sure you are a little more hydrated, checking on the kids, on elderly relatives, neighbors,” said Marino.

He also says not to forget about your pets; make sure they are hydrated and cool. Then, you can safely soak up the last bit of summer.