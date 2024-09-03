"It's like a movie I watch," Brook Park man recounts harrowing moments during house fire rescue

BROOK PARK, OH — Michael Goss, who manages his family auto shop in Brook Park says his Friday last week started pretty uneventful. He started work later than normal.

“So, yeah, I had to work a little later. I take a lunch from between two and three," said Goss.

Three minutes into his trip to grab lunch, Goss said he was drivng on Smith Road when he noticed smoke. It was coming from a home.

“It kind of looked it was just so much smoke that it was almost surreal that I didn't see anybody there yet, so I was almost gonna keep going and then I was like, oh, let me pull on a side street, because I thought I saw a lady sitting on the front porch, like in a chair."

Goss said. "She looked kind of, I don't know, she just looked like something was going on."

Michael says he ran from the side street and over to the house. When he got closer to the woman on the porch, he saw that her arms and legs were badly burned.

Goss said the woman was unable to talk and appeared to be in a state of shock. He said the heat from the fire intensified with every second he was there.

"It had aluminum siding. It was melting and falling off onto her. So I'm trying to knock the siding off of her as soon as the siding started falling," said Goss.

Goss said he knew he had little time, but the chair the woman was in was stuck.

"And right when I got stuck and I was yanking, two guys came and ran up," said Goss. "They went on each side and helped me yank it loose. And then we got her to the street in the chair, and then, I mean, like, I would say, 20 seconds after that, the glass burst out, flames were coming out. I mean, it was, it was crazy, definitely first adrenaline rush like that."

Despite that adrenaline running through his veins, Goss said he was worried that he might end up getting injured or even die rescuing the woman.

Goss feared the windows in the front of the home were about to blow. He told News 5 the windows were crackling. "You can see the flames in them, like they were ready to burst open."

Michael said he just wants to know how the woman is doing. News 5 was unable to get an update on her condition.

Meanwhile, it seems saving the day runs in Goss's family. He says his father Craig made the news as a hero more than a decade ago when the family auto business was in Garfield.

“Oh, he chased a bank robber down the street and cornered him in a in a garage or whatever. And then the police were able to go in the garage and get him," said Goss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.