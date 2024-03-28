'It's Not a Moment, it's a Movement: Cleveland nonprofit helps expecting mothers with financial assistance

CLEVELAND — Expecting mothers who have fallen on hard times could receive financial assistance from a local organization. The group is called "It's Not a Moment, it's a Movement."

The local non-profit was founded by Pastor Kyle Earley in 2018; he said he wanted to help the Collinwood community thrive.

“It stands for we're doing this work right now for generations we may never see,” said Earley.

The organization recently launched its housing program helping expecting mothers who are financially challenged stay in their homes or find housing.

“We’re working with landlords and asking them to not put these mothers through an eviction process yet, because we are here to help and we have some resources that will allow them to stay in that home,” said Earley.

He said that currently, they are helping 15 mothers as young as 18 transition into their homes or find housing. The organization is providing up to three months' rent and a security deposit, preventing some mothers from becoming homeless.

“We have a housing crisis and what we're looking at is what challenges expecting moms face, with not only with trying to deliver a healthy baby and keep themselves healthy. But the financial resources that are needed to just be a great parent,” said Earley.

Pastor Earley said it was his childhood experiences that motivated him to help his community.

“My mother, at one point, was addicted to drugs, grew up for most of my childhood without my dad, and I was in and out of systems. Just growing up in the Collinwood neighborhood, you see a lot of poverty and being able to survive that I wanted to come back and help my community,” said Earley.

The movement reaches far beyond Mothers; it also offers after-school programs, mental health assistance, Drone navigation training, and CAN certification.

If we could get more resources to do that type of work, is the future because that is where our lane is. If we're helping improve the quality of life, then we're doing God's work,” said Earley.

He said they are working on getting additional funding to purchase property in the Collinwood area so that they can provide housing to expected mothers in-need of housing.