'It’s not to cause an alarm, but it’s not to defuse the situation either': Rise in missing children reports

CLEVELAND — A new study released shows there’s been an increase in missing children across Ohio in 2023. Northeast Ohio did have some of the highest numbers of missing children reports in the state.

She’s been gone 16 years,” said Linda Summers. “She’s missed so many things.”

Linda Summers's granddaughter, Ashley Summers, was last seen in the Cleveland area around July 7th, 2007. Ashley was just 14 years old. Next weekend, June 16th will be her 30th birthday.

“Birthdays, holidays, they are all hard because there’s that empty chair sitting there,” Summers added.

President of Cleveland Missing, John Majoy, said children across northeast Ohio continue to disappear or run away daily.

“In Northeast Ohio, pretty much at any given moment, there’s like 400 missing persons to include children and adults,” Majoy added.

A new study released by Missing Children Clearinghouses revealed across Ohio there were 17,405 reports of missing children in 2023. In 2022, there were 15,555. This means over 1,800 more children went missing in 2023 compared to 2022. Keep in mind that the number also includes runaways.

“The worst thing about that report is the best thing about that report and the reason is because we are creating a greater awareness,” said Majoy. “The worst thing is obviously yes, there is an increase, but it’s also getting reported.”

Another active missing child case is Keshaun Williams. The 17-year-old went missing in Slavic Village nearly a year ago. Majoy said his family isn’t losing hope either.

“They are doing the best that they can,” said Majoy. “Every time the phone rings you’re wondering, is that the call?”

Majoy said data trending up across the state and locally isn't comforting. According to the report, Cuyahoga County accounted for 2,959 of last year's 17,405 missing children reports. The counties with the highest number of reports in Ohio included Cuyahoga County and Franklin County. It's important to note those are also the most populous counties in the state.

“It’s not to cause an alarm but it’s not to defuse the situation either,” said Majoy.

Also, in the study, it stated of the 17,405 reports of missing children in 2023, 98% were recovery safely by the end of the year.

The Missing Persons Unit website has a list of resources, including safety tips and links to Ohio's amber alert program, training information, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.