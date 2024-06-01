'It’s pretty powerful:' New program helps veterans learn about medical marijuana and jobs in the industry

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s been a month since Ohioans legalized Recreational marijuana. While it hasn’t been available to buy yet, it could be available very soon.

Earlier this month, the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review approved regulations from the Division of Cannabis Control. Next Friday, Ohio medical marijuana companies can apply for dual usage licenses. However, companies still don’t have state guidance on how long it will take for applications to be approved or what the rollout will look like. There’s one local cannabis cultivation company working to make a difference in people’s lives beyond when medical marijuana goes recreational, more specifically, veterans' lives.

At just 19, Joe Zannetti made the life-changing decision to join the Marine Corps. He described his 4-year stint as a machine gunner in Afghanistan as challenging but fulfilling.

“A lot of combat,” said Joe Zanetti, Director of Extraction, Firelands Scientific. “Most of us were able to get through that experience and come home.

Coming home, though, re-entering society often turns out to be the most challenging part for veterans.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do,” Zanetti added.

Zannetti went to college and graduated with a criminal justice degree. But as he found himself heading towards another uniform, he said he felt stressed and on edge, like he often did in the Marines.

“After some time, I was really unhappy,” said Zanetti. “I had eliminated cannabis out of my life, and I knew at that point I needed it back in my life.”

Zanetti did a 180 and found a career in cannabis as the Director of Extractions at Firelands Scientific based in Huron. Firelands Scientific has 5 locations of medical marijuana storefronts across Ohio called The Landing Dispensary.

“It’s probably been the best decision I have made aside from joining the military,” Zanetti said.

Besides creating products, Zanetti's latest mission is helping other veterans with Firelands Scientific’s new program, Vets2Vets. Veterans can contact Zanetti directly and have one-on-one conversations about medical marijuana usage and even job opportunities the industry has to offer.

“It’s hard to understand other veterans,” said Zanetti. “There’s a different world they’ve lived in. They’ve gone through a lot of challenging things in their life and if you have another veteran whose lived in their shoes, or gone through similar circumstances, I believe it will open up those conversations a little easier.”

Zanetti adds as many jobs in the armed forces don’t translate to the civilian world, the cannabis industry is a blossoming trade for veterans to easily learn and get involved in as the Ohio cannabis industry gears up for total takeoff.

“I think it’s the whole fact of being able to serve, you’re still a part of a bigger picture, a bigger goal, a mission, and you still have that comradery in a team,” said Zanetti. “Being a collective of individuals that are able to do that, it’s pretty powerful.”

To contact Vets2Vets you can email vet2vet@thelandingoh.com .