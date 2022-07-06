AKRON, OHIO — The Firestone Country Club is steeped in tradition. In the club's 69th year of professional golf, it continues that tradition with the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

"The golf course is tried and true, and it's really stood the test of time. It's one of the favorites of the players," says Don Padgett, the executive director of the tournament.

Throughout the years, Firestone has attracted the best in golf.

"All of golf's greats have won here - from Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, our defending champion Steve Stricker from last year," said Padgett.

Firestone is home to three courses. The South Course hosts the SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Part of the allure of the world-famous course is its level of difficulty.

"It's a tough golf course. It's the toughest one they play on tour all year, but they know that the player that plays the best is gonna win. That means just that much more to them," said Padgett.

The course is known for its length and intimidating par-4 holes. It was designed to be a championship course from conception.

"It really rewards great ball striking - gotta drive the ball really straight, hit a lot of greens. If you make a couple birdie putts, you'll be in contention come Sunday," says Padgett.

There's history all throughout the golf course, especially at the 16th hole, which is known as "The Monster." Arnold Palmer made a triple bogey on the hole in the 1960 PGA Championship to essentially knock himself out of contention, later giving the hole its nickname.

"It's the iconic hole - long yardage, pretty view from the top of the hill, trying to avoid the pond in front of the green," said Padgett.

Palmer's connection to the signature hole is now memorialized on a plaque on the Arnold Palmer Bridge, which crosses a creek in front of the 16th green. For those who play the 667-yard hole now, there's a small hint of caution. You won't find a yardage marker, but instead a sign to "Just hit it."

"You're so far away, they're saying it doesn't matter how far you are. Just hit what's all in your bag," said Padgett.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship announced its 80-player field on Friday. It includes 24 PGA TOUR Champions major winners, 16 PGA TOUR major winners, 53 players who have won on PGA TOUR Champions, and 59 players who have won on the PGA TOUR.

"I just love seeing the pros take on this golf course. You can't really appreciate how good they really are unless you see it in person. The 300+ yard drives, the shots from the bunker, making the 40-foot putts. When you see it in person, you really appreciate their skills and the greats that they are," said Padgett.

The tournament will be held July 7-10.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

