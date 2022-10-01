'It’s scary not knowing what the future holds': Cleveland family impacted by jet fuel leak in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii — “We moved to Hawaii thinking this is a fresh start, a new beginning for us a new life there and we’ve been sick the majority of the time,” said Norine Tuck.

Tuck and her three kids moved to Hawaii from Cleveland back in July, not knowing jet fuel from a nearby military base leaked into her water line just months prior, and then it happened again that November. Around December is when Tuck said she and her kids started getting sick.

“It started with headaches, nausea and vomiting,” said Tuck. “I just happened to go on the community page, and I read that people are experiencing the same things and worse symptoms.”

Now a year later, Tuck and her family flew back to Cleveland to see a medical specialist.

“I couldn’t get help on the island because it takes a very long time to see specialists so because of issues, neurological issues that my daughter is having we came back,” said Tuck.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a statement last week saying he just appointed a new commander whose sole responsibility is to defuel the water lines and protect residents.

Meantime, Tuck’s attorney Kristina Baehr told News 5 that four Hawaii residents have already filed suit and tuck plans to be the fifth, Kristina Baehr represents all of them.

“The government caused this harm and the government needs to fix it and to help families just like hers,” said Baehr.

Baehr said the fuel leak impacted over 93,000 people.

“We will be adding hundreds more cases and I get more and more calls every day, because more people are getting sick,” said Baehr.

Tuck hopes Cleveland Clinic can get her and her children the help they need, as the government finds a resolution.

“It’s scary not knowing what the future holds for my children and myself, we unknowingly drank jet fuel for five and a half months,” said Tuck.

