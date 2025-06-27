It's time to Rise Up and watch Hamilton at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — You just saw them light up the stage at the Tony Awards, celebrating their 10th anniversary — and now, the cultural phenomenon Hamilton is making its way to Cleveland!

It may not be the original Broadway cast, but Hamilton is still a revolutionary play about a young, scrappy, and hungry immigrant and it’s absolutely worth seeing. The cast describes it as a story and a message that truly transcends time.

From a young age, Jarred Howelton found a passion for the arts.

“In a way it's a sanctuary for art and to be inspired and so there's this marriage of artists that are needing to express and audiences that need to be changed,” said Howelton.

Now, he’s bringing history to life, playing the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton. And while the script hasn’t changed in a decade, Howelton says each performance still feels brand new.

“I'd say for the people that have seen it five times, look at it through a different lens,” Howelton said. “For the people that haven't seen it, what took you so long to buckle up.”

Howelton sees Hamilton as a performance powered by words that don’t just apply to the past.

“I mean, like it transcends time, because think of the words right, rise up, that can transcend in any time. raise a glass to freedom. will we have freedom tomorrow,” said Howelton.

Now, he’s excited to share that story at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

“Cleveland's a great crowd theater town, which is what I love,” said Howelton.

While the music and movement will capture your attention, the costumes are showstoppers as well. The wardrobe was designed by Akron native Paul Tazewell.

“I feel really honored to be working on these clothes and be affiliated with him, like, in any way,” said Michelle Cross, wardrobe supervisor of Hamilton.

Now, those costumes, more than 2,000 pieces, are maintained by Cross as she travels with the production.

“Like, I want the costumes to be a focus, obviously, you know, I want them to recognize their beauty and the amazing design. But also, like, the costume shouldn't be like the main thing."

With a three-week run ahead, the message to Cleveland is clear: don’t throw away your shot.

“For those theater nerds out there, grab those friends that haven't seen it, it's been 10 years. drag them on out. drag that uncle out. drag dad out. drag whoever, drag auntie out, I don't know, grab a teacher, whoever hasn't seen it. just grab them and bring them to the show,” said Howelton.

Hamilton will run until July 6 at Playhouse Square.