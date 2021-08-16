It's Vax 'O Clock Somewhere: Jimmy Buffett welcomes fans to Blossom, if they're vaccinated or tested

CLEVELAND — Jimmy Buffett is on tour again, and he’s coming to Blossom.

After the European leg of Buffett’s tour was postponed, a Northeast Ohio stop was added on September 25.

Buffett has played many memorable shows in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati through the years, but this time there are rules.

In order to attend the concert, fans are required to have received a negative COVID-19 test with 48 hours before entering Blossom or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fans must provide proof of either the negative test or the vaccination with either the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, or printed proof of the negative test. Those fans that are under 12 years old or have a valid note preventing vaccination still must provide proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the concert.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, and more information can be found here.

Oh, yet, look what we found in our video vault: Buffett live from Blossom talking to Live On Five host Wilma Smith June 1988, where he says the first time he played in Cleveland was on Upbeat on WEWS.

