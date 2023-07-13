'I’ve never experienced this in my life': Roaches infest properties in Twinsburg Township

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In Twinsburg Township, neighbors told News 5 they’re living in fear all because of the infestation of roaches.

“I can’t even think about rest right now,” said Lawrence Fitzgerald, a Twinsburg Township resident. “I’ve never experienced this in my life.”

While these creatures are small in proportion but big in damage, it’s safe to say that when they crawl, it makes people like April Brown’s skin crawl.

“I don’t think that it’s fair to be in your home, and you’re taking care of your home and your property, and you’re being invaded,” Brown said.

For the last two weeks, Fitzgerald said he has been living his worst nightmare after his property became infested with roaches.

“I know how hard I work to try and keep and help keep this community up, and now it’s infected my home, and it’s like I’m standing by myself,” Fitzgerald said.

According to Fitzgerald and Glenn Harper, the problem all started after his former next-door neighbors fed cats, raccoons and even opossums.

“Can you imagine what it looks like on the inside?” Harper said.

Fitzgerald said the neighbors moved out about a month ago.

But now, he said he’s been spending restless days and nights cleaning up the mess.

“I got other stuff where my money needs to [be] going, and it isn’t to take care of somebody else’s problem,” Fitzgerald said.

News 5 reached out to Twinsburg Township to see how they’ve helped those living in this neighborhood.

Upon visiting, News 5's Remi Murrey saw Summit County Health Department issue a warning notice to the landlord about the issues this home has caused.

Township Manager Rob Kagler said he wants to take it a step further and ask the Board of Trustees to declare this home a nuisance and order emergency abatement of the conditions.

If this is approved, the abatement process could begin as early as Friday.

Remi asked Fitzgerald if he thinks the city was too late to respond to the problem.

“I think they responded too late in this incident because they’re in my house,” Fitzgerald said.

In an email, Kagler said the township was notified about the problem less than a week ago.

Kagler said the township has responded in what he calls "the fastest turnaround time that he has seen" for similar events that have occurred in the past.

“I’ll get through it because I’m strong-willed, and we’re strong-powered, but at the same time, I should’ve never had to go through none of this,” Fitzgerald said.

