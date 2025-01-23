Jackson Township school bus driver races into burning home to search for kids and saves dogs

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As a Jackson Local School District bus driver, Todd Morris cares deeply about the kids he transports.

"I literally do call the kids on my bus; they're my kids. I watch out for them at least two hours a day, and I know every kids name on my bus, and every kid has a nickname," Morris said.

Morris was not behind the wheel of a bus on a frigid Wednesday morning because it was a calamity day.

Instead, he was in his personal vehicle on an errand to pick up donuts for his wife when he spotted smoke pouring from a home on Amherst Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

He knew that the Fisher family of six lived there, and two of the children were on his daily route.

"I knew that they were out of school that day and my first thought was to get to my kids," Morris said.

The bus driver, a former Jackson Township police officer and a U.S. Army veteran didn't hesitate to take action.

File image

He called 911, jumped out of his Toyota Tacoma, raced towards the burning home and kicked down the door.

"Just a nice swift, strategic placement of a foot is all it took," Morris told News 5.

Morris estimated that he ran around the house for up to five minutes, fighting thick smoke and yelling for the kids. At times, he went outside to get fresh air.

It turned out the four Fisher children were at their grandparents' house for a few days since school was canceled due to the weather. The parents, Matthew and Jordan Fisher, were at work when the fire broke out.

However, Morris did find the family dogs— a German Shepherd named Cash and a Bullmastiff named Lady.

"I came back down the stairs and they were sitting there, lower level, looking up at me," he said.

Morris quickly rescued the dogs from the fire and put them into his pickup truck.

"I had to kind of coax them out and the one dog I was able to get out. The other dog had a disability, so I actually carried that dog out," Morris said.

Matthew Fisher said his family is devastated after losing most of their belongings in the home where they've lived for a decade.

"It's nothing like you could have imagined. It's heartbreaking. I got the call and I'm like there's no way that this is what's happening," Fisher said.

Mr. Fisher is also forever grateful to their bus driver, who risked his life to rescue the dogs.

"When I heard who it was, I couldn't believe it," he said. "He's a hero, really. Honestly, I don't know that I could do it."

But Morris said he just did what other Jackson Township residents would do and relied on his police and military training during the intense rescue.

"We had a term obviously in the military: mission first. That was my mission at the time to make sure the kids were safe," Morris said. "I was in the right place at the right time. I did what anyone else would do with my background in law enforcement and the military."

The family is now staying with relatives while they get back on their feet. They have been bolstered by an outpouring of support from the Jackson Township community, including food and clothing donations and many gift cards.

Jackson Township Fire Chief Tim Berczik said the State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. The house is considered a total loss. The cause hasn't been determined, but Berczik said it appears accidental.

A cat died in the fire. As for the dogs, Matthew Fisher said they are doing well, running around and seem to be aware that they were saved.

"The kids were really grateful that he got the two dogs out of the house. It would have been terrible if they didn't make it," Berczik said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. CLICK HERE for more information.