Jackson Twp. aims to create a safer walking route near 2 area schools

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Jackson Township is taking steps to keep its kids safe while they're going to and from school every day.

The township is looking to add new safety improvements by Jackson Memorial Middle School and Sauder Elementary School.

Improvements include adding a new sidewalk on the north side of Mudbrook Street Northwest that will run between the two schools.

A crosswalk will be added to connect the new sidewalk to the existing sidewalk already on the south side of the street.

Another sidewalk could be added on the side of the busy State Route 241.

Nearly 2,000 students attend both schools Assistant Superintendent Barry Mason said.

He also said there's a large retail hub along State Route 241, which makes this an ideal location for the proposed changes.

"A lot of our students, especially as the weather starts to improve, want to walk over there as the weather starts to improve," Mason said. "We thought anything that we could do that would also enhance the safety of those students walking after school would be a benefit as well."

The more than $4,000 project is fully funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation's Safer Routes To School Program.

The project is still in the early design phase. ODOT said it's still seeking any comments you have about the project until March 13. Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026.