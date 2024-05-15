'Jacob was just an awesome human being'; Uncle reflects on life of fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS — Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin accomplished a lot in his 23 years.

His uncle, Frank Trusso, Jr., a veteran officer with the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department, said Derbin knew he wanted to serve the public as a young boy.

“He’d give out his heart and never ask for anything in return,” Trusso said.

Tuesday afternoon, the sun shined through a flag at half-staff in Cuyahoga Heights as Trusso walked toward a marquee honoring his nephew at Cuyahoga Heights High School. Derbin graduated from the school in 2018.

Watch New's 5 report when Derbin's high school coaches reflected on his character and legacy

Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin was 'gentle giant' who 'loved public service'

“He was proud to wear the badge,” Trusso said.

His nephew called him Uncle Frankie.

“It was everything when Jacob walked in because he always had that smile on his face,” Trusso said. “(He) always had something kind or something funny to say to get us all rolling you know."

Trusso said family was part of the reason Derbin chose public service.

“He always wanted to be a police officer like his Grandpa Derbin,” Trusso said.

Derbin first joined the Ohio Army National Guard, where his uncle said he worked as a helicopter mechanic. Derbin served a tour of duty in Kuwait.

In July of 2023, he became an officer with the Euclid Police Department. It’s the same department where his father works.

“He (Jacob) loved law enforcement. He loved it. And I think he was proud because he was following and his grandfather and his father's footsteps you know. That made him even more proud than the job itself,” Trusso said.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer saw that pride, too.

"He was a kind of a happy go lucky kind of a guy,” Meyer said. “He just loved public service and loved being here."

The chief, Derbin’s family and the community are mourning the loss of a hero. There’s also anger over the ambush-style attack investigators said ended his life.

Derbin was dispatched to a home on May 11 for an aggravated menacing complaint.

The suspect was a convicted man who wasn’t legally allowed to own or carry a gun.

"That just tears me up as a police officer. Why is he still on the street? But he took a way out, so he didn’t have to go back to prison. And that kind of suits me just fine,” Trusso said.

Support from the Euclid Police Department, he said, is carrying the family through its pain.

“The hugs and the kisses and ‘If there's anything we could do for you,’ they just stepped up,” Trusso said.

He said Monday’s procession, which took Derbin’s body from the medical examiner’s office, past the police department and eventually to A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes was a reminder that they’re not alone in their pain and have support from the community, including those who didn’t personally know his nephew.

“There were firemen standing on top of their trucks at every overpass on 271 (and) 480… all the way back to Middleburg Heights to A. Ripepi’s,” Trusso said. "It was very humbling and especially to see a little seven/eight year old boy standing there saluting next to his father. It just touched home."

Trusso shared with News 5 a photo of Jacob and his fiancé, Liv, surrounded by family. He said the couple attended Kent State University and were to get married in July.

“She's such an awesome girl and she's handled this very well, even though how hard it is for all of us,” Trusso said. “She's always gonna be part of our family and that’s said with love out of my heart.”

Trusso is holding tight to all of the memories of his nephew and better days.

"He'd come and give me a bear hug in uniform,” Trusso said. “He didn’t care what anyone else thought. ‘Hey, I love you uncle Frankie. I love you too bud.’” He recalls many exchanges.

Trusso stressed the importance of the community supporting law enforcement.

“We need the support from the village residents to town residents to city residents to be there for us 24/7,” Trusso said. “Just to smile or to say ‘thank you for your service,’ it goes such a long way. It really does. So that's what I ask for in Jacob’s name.”

Thursday night at 7:30, a vigil will be held at Cuyahoga Heights High School in honor of Derbin.