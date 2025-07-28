JD Vance came to Canton and called 3 Ohio cities 'lawless.' Those cities beg to differ.

While Vice President JD Vance was in Canton today to discuss President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill," his response to a reporter's question about a street fight in Cincinnati included comments that Akron, Canton and Columbus are "lawless" places where families may not feel safe to eat.

RELATED: JD Vance touts Trump's Big Beautiful Bill at Canton steel plant

"We've had way too much lawlessness on the streets of great American cities," Vance said.

He asked a crowd of steelworkers: "How many of you all have wanted to go to Downtown Akron, or Downtown Canton, or Downtown Columbus for a meal, but you're worried because the local authorities in these big cities have allowed lawlessness to run wild?

"We have got to make great American cities safe again for families and children. If you want to take your wife or your children out for a meal, you shouldn't be worried about street violence. And the only way to destroy that street violence is to take the thugs who engage in that violence and throw their asses in prison."

Watch his comments:

Cities respond

All three cities responded to the former Ohio Senator's remarks.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said he would welcome Vance to sit down in one of the local restaurants to discuss public safety.

"Akron has hosted dozens and dozens of events downtown this summer. We've seen thousands of folks join us in our new Lock 3 Park to enjoy concerts, festivals, and more, and we've done so safely. Public safety is our number one priority in Akron – and I’ll sit down with the VP anytime at one of our great downtown restaurants to have a real conversation about how all three levels of government can work together to reduce violence and improve public safety," Malik said.

Canton Mayor William Sherer refuted Vance's mention of lawlessness in the city.

"The notion of a lawless downtown Canton is baseless and statistically unfounded. The City of Canton is experiencing record lows in homicide rates and a reduction in violent crime due to the exceptional work of our investigators. In addition to a reduction in crime, we have a newly established police substation in the heart of downtown to help our central business owners and residents address their concerns. Our downtown is safe space for our families to enjoy," Sherer said.

Columbus also pushed back against Vance's idea of a city run amok.

"Columbus is experiencing a more than 12-year low in homicides and felonious assault, thanks to Mayor Ginther’s investments in public safety and downtown development, along with the remarkable policework and community partnerships forged by Chief Elaine Bryant and the team at the Columbus Division of Police," Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer Fening said.