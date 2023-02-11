Jesse is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week.

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Jesse:

Meet Jessie! Jessie is an 11-month-old pitty mix who came to the APL about a month ago. When she first arrived she was diagnosed with mange, which caused hair loss all over her body. After 3 weeks of TLC and medicated baths in a loving foster home this girl has been transformed! Her hair is growing back full and soft and she looks like a whole new pup. While in foster, we learned so much about this lovely lady. She loved her 2 doggie companions, the one was older and she would love to sleep next to them. The other was younger and they would love to play together. She loves toys, snuggling on the couch and loves watching everything while out on walks. She is crate trained- she thinks it is the perfect place to store all of her toys! This lady is so full of love and would make anyone the perfect Valentine! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Now, until Valentine's Day, the adoption fee for adult dogs is only $14!

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Jesse and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Academic Challenge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.