John Adams College and Career Academy closes for second day after fatal shooting of student

CLEVELAND — For the second day in a row, classes are canceled at the John Adams College and Career Academy high school in Cleveland; the school is closed Thursday due to staff absences, according to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

There will be no remote learning at the school Thursday, which is being declared a calamity day by the district.

The school was closed Wednesday, and grief counselors were made available to staff and students after 18-year-old Pierre McCoy was shot and killed at the bus stop near the school just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter, who was reportedly clad in all black and was wearing a ski mask when he walked directly up to the victim and shot him multiple times in the head and chest.

