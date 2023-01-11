Dozens of people at bus stop when student was shot, police say; reward offered for suspect information

The Cleveland Division of Police has shed some new night on what happened Tuesday afternoon when a student was shot and killed in front of around 25 people near John Adams High School.

Just after 3 p.m., an 18-year-old student, later identified by the medical examiner as Pierre McCoy of Cleveland, was at the bus stop near Corlette Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to CPD. An unknown man wearing a black puffy coat, ski mask, jeans and boots walked up to him and shot him multiple times, police said. The shooting happened as about 25 bystanders were at the bus stop. The shooter fled the scene after firing the shots.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office authorities said McCoy died at the scene.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District canceled classes Wednesday at John Adams High School.

District officials said Wednesday is considered a "calamity day" for the school.

Cleveland Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop called the shooting "unthinkable" and said no family should have to go through something like that. You can watch Bishop's remarks in the player below:

