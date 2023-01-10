Student shot and killed at bus stop near John Adams high school in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A high school student was shot and killed after school at a bus stop outside the John Adams College and Career Academy high school in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon.

The John Adams student was shot while sitting at a bus stop after school Tuesday afternoon, according to Cleveland Metropolitan School District Safety and Security Chief Lamont Dodson. Cleveland Police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed an 18-year-old student was shot at the bus stop at MLK Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue. EMS confirmed that they responded to an address near the school where a teenage male was found dead at the scene.

Several evidence markers near what looked like bullet casings were visible in the street.

Among those who arrived after the shooting were family members, the Cleveland Peacemakers and Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop.

“I want to send my prayers and condolences to the family. Nobody would want to go through this with anybody’s child,” Bishop said. “This is happening far, far too many times, not only in this neighborhood but across our country. We must do something to stop all of this gun violence with our children.

"We want a full assessment about all the cameras…we cannot sleep, we cannot rest until the person involved in these heinous crimes is brought to justice. This is a matter of safety for our children, safety for our community and our city."

Bishop told News 5 the community was still reeling from another recent killing. Only a month ago, less than a mile from the high school, a teen was shot and killed outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center.

“We just had a youth killed at Earle B. Turner Rec Center just a few weeks back, and we’re still reeling from that," Bishop said. "And for this to happen right on the heels of that is unthinkable."