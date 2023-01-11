John Adams high school closes Wednesday after student shot, killed at bus stop Tuesday

CLEVELAND — John Adams College and Career Academy will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 11 after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed after school Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near the school.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District said that grief counselors will be available at the school for any student or faculty member that needs grief support. There will be no remote learning, with Wednesday being considered a "calamity day" for the school.

Cleveland Police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed an 18-year-old student was shot at the bus stop at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue less than half an hour after school was dismissed at 3 p.m. EMS confirmed that they responded to an address near the school where a teenage male was found dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old as Pierre McCoy.

