John Carroll University professor, students building schools and hope in Honduras

CLEVELAND — A professor at John Carroll University is teaching life lessons to students here at home and around the world.

Back in March, Dr. David Clifford and a few of his students traveled to Honduras to rebuild a crumbling school.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with the group about their mission and the next steps.

Student Chase Hudock was among those who helped rebuild the school. He said the experience was eye-opening.

"I've never experienced such extreme poverty and there was a language barrier, but it quickly erased within hours of being there," said Hudock.

The school is located on a mountain and has limited resources, but that's changing.

"I met with the mayor of the community and gave them some money and they were able to run electricity up to the mountain," said Clifford. "Now we have electricity in the school. They have lights. They've kind of turned us into a community center as well. So after school lets out the community now has a place to gather and work on different things."

Clifford and his students are already planning to do more work at the school next spring.

"We're going to be getting them TVs and some computers and Starlink internet so that they can actually get internet on the mountain," said Clifford. "I've got students that are volunteering to actually network with the kids that are there and teach them English."

The memories they're making along the way will last a lifetime.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to seeing the same people that we've been working with throughout the years," said Hudock.

"It's really amazing to see the drive and motivation that our kids have to go down there and make a difference," said Clifford.

Donations to Clifford's nonprofit, For the Greater Good, help fund renovations and upgrades to the school in Honduras. Those wishing to donate can do so through Venmo using @ForTheGreaterGoodInc. Checks addressed to For The Greater Good can be mailed to 17502 Riverway Drive, Lakewood, OH 44107.

