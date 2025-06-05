John Doe found dead on Brooklyn railroad tracks in 2023 identified

A man found dead on a set of railroad tracks in Brooklyn in 2023 has been identified, according to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation.

The man's body was found on Nov. 14 on the CSX train tracks near the Tiedeman Road overpass in Brooklyn.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and Ohio BCI have identified the man as 27-year-old Nathaniel Dabrowski, of Brooklyn, Ohio.

Investigators positively identified Dabrowski using X-rays in April 2025.

His cause of death has been ruled craniofacial blunt force injuries; no foul play is suspected, the medical examiner's office and Ohio BCI said.

“It is always satisfying to identify an individual after a period of time has passed. It provides closure to families, and I would like to thank the many members of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and the Ohio BCI staff for their efforts and support. We never stop trying to reunite our unknown decedents with their families. On behalf of everyone involved, we offer our condolences to the Dabrowski family,” said Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.