Attorney General asks for help identifying John Doe found near train tracks in Cuyahoga County

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office are asking for the public's help identifying a John Doe.

The man's body was found on Nov. 14 on the CSX train tracks near the Tiedeman Road overpass in Brooklyn.

“I’m asking everyone in the greater Cleveland area to pause for a moment to look at the images of this man’s face – if you recognize him, please call the local authorities,” Yost said. “Everyone counts, and I’m hopeful that with the public’s help, we can regain this young man’s identity.”

According to officials, the man was 16 to 30 years old, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighed 120 pounds.

He was wearing gray Adidas sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, a blue zip-up sweatshirt, and blue Crocs with the Cleveland Guardians logo.

The man had blue or hazel eyes, long brown hair, and a mustache and beard.

He had no visible scars, tattoos or piercings.

Ohio Attorney General's Office

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office at (216) 721-5610, extension 1.