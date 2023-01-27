Journey's Journey: 2-year-old will visit all 63 national parks

Texas family, Valerie and Eric Castillo are on a journey to take their 2-year-old daughter Journey to explore all 63 national parks.

As just a one-month-old, Journey visited her first national park, the Grand Canyon.

First words, first steps all happened while discovering the great outdoors.

The Castillos began "Journey's Journey" during the pandemic with the goal to live every day to the fullest.

To date, Journey has been to 46 parks with the 47th stop being right here in Cleveland at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Jan. 26.

Watch more about Journey's story in the player above.

Learn more about Journey's Journey here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.