Joyful Cafe: Spreading kindness one coffee at a time

WOOSTER, Ohio — At the Wayne County Public Library, the smell of fresh coffee fills the air. Follow that smell, and you'll find the Joyful Cafe tucked away in the corner of the main lobby.

The library is the third location of this series of local coffee shops. The shops were created by two local families who wanted to give more opportunities to individuals with disabilities.

"A job gives you that sense of adult independence that everyone craves," Alex Bejcek, Operations Manager at Joyful Cafe, said. "At least our employees crave that. Our employees are excited and grateful."

Bejcek's family helped create Joyful Cafe in honor of her younger sister with Down Syndrome. The goal was to create a space for others with disabilities.

Years later, the cafe has grown, with 12 employees working at the library, Healthpoint, and Western Reserve Group. Employees seem to love their work.

"Our mission is to be joyful and spread joy to everyone that comes in," employee Savanna Whitney said. "I feel like each of us does a pretty good job of that. I think it brightens everyone's day because coffee makes everyone smile."

Whitney and others work diligently behind the counter to serve up coffee and make smoothies and other drinks for customers. They also keep the counters and tables clean. In their free time, they can even decorate coffee cups.

"My favorite job is making the smoothies," Isabella Mathys, an employee, said. "That is usually a lot of fun, and we get to make cups."

All the employees agreed that meeting new people was a highlight of the job.

"Working with the public, meeting new people, new faces," Whitney said. "Some are frequent. Some are brand new. It's amazing who you will meet out here."

Bejcek said the simple interaction of purchasing coffee is making a huge difference in the lives of these employees.

"I hope customers leave with the biggest smile on their face," she said. "The sense of joy just from encountering our staff and know that they are making a difference in someone's life just by coming in and interacting and buying a cup of coffee."

