Juneteenth celebration held in Medina to bring awareness to the community

MEDINA, Ohio — In Medina’s Historic Public Square, a community is rallying together as one.

“Particularly important for us in Medina to create history here,” said Medina Juneteenth organizer Tracey Ruffin.

Tracey Ruffin and her husband Pastor Arthur Ruffin are the organizers of the city’s second annual Juneteenth celebration.

They say they organized the event to show the community Juneteenth isn’t just a black holiday, but an American one too.

“People are excited, and we’re excited to see them here,” said Arthur.

Organizers say Saturday’s turnout is bigger than what they received last year so; they’re excited to see how it’ll continue to grow in the future.

“I think this is great. We’re celebrating our freedom for the African American people, and they are showing up even though we’re only 2-3% here. Our Caucasian friends even support us, and they come out, so we’re excited about what’s happening here,” said Arthur.

During the event, the community heard a keynote speech from News 5’s very own Danita Harris.

People also had the opportunity to explore the more than 30 vendors on site.

