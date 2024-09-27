"Just, why? What's the point?" Lakewood residents tired of yard theft

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police are searching for whoever has been stealing yard items and Little Free Libraries in Lakewood, stating they’ve seen an uptick in the theft.

Last month, we told you about how Little Free Libraries were being cleaned out.

Now, they’ve targeted yard items, including a bench and a woman’s fairy garden.

A fairy garden is meant to be a whimsical place that sparks curiosity and provides magical happiness, according to Danielle Antosz, who owns one.

“There's just so many bad things that happen in the world, and something so small, it makes people smile. The kids like to come and look at it...it makes me happy like it's just meant to bring joy," Antosz said.

Earlier this week, someone decided to take that from her front yard.

“We had a dinosaur eating gnomes... and they took that. They took a bunny. I've honestly lost track of all the stuff they've taken, but three or four of the bigger items,” Antosz said.

Antosz 's garden used to have multiple large pieces. Now, nothing but small ornaments are left. She had a message for whoever is responsible.

“Just, why? What's the point? Hope it was worth it. I hope you stub your toe on everything,” Danielle said.

This isn’t the first-yard theft in Lakewood.

In August, Little Free Libraries — Antosz's included—were being cleaned out. News 5 spoke to a man who had his entire library stolen. Once he replaced it, they returned and took his bench.

“It seems like many times perpetrators are walking around seeing things in people's yards and simply going up and taking,” Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said.

Stone says they have seen an uptick in yard thefts recently.

“Some of it seems like theft, in which the person can sell some of these things for money at a later time. Also, it can be young people taking dares and doing things like that,” Stone said.

The department is stepping up patrol and watching for anyone walking with suspicious objects to stop the thefts from happening.

Antosz is still shocked someone would do that.

“Honestly, it broke my heart like. I know it's a small thing, but it's not. There's no value,” Antosz said.

She posted about the theft on Facebook, and the community responded outraged. People began to donate items to help bring her enchanted space back to life.

“People have been dropping by stuff all week, which really makes me happy,” Antosz said.

She has altered her garden by adding cameras to keep her yard safe. She stamped the front page of the books in her Little Free Library and crossed out the barcodes so they can't be re-sold.

The police department says it's a good idea to have surveillance, keep an eye on your yard pieces, and report any theft to the department.