Justin Bibb and mayors across Ohio travel to the White House Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio meeting will commence Wednesday at the White House. Elected leaders from Ohio will meet with President Biden to discuss the impact of federal legislation on communities across the state.

The American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the CHIPS Act are among recent federal legislation to be discussed at the meeting.

“This meeting is a great opportunity to not only thank President Biden and the administration for their ongoing support but also take a comprehensive look at the bigger picture in Ohio,” Mayor Bibb said in a press release from the city of Cleveland.

The press release went on to say, a recent report from the Ohio Mayors Alliance offers insight into how member cities are putting recent investments from the Biden-Harris administration to work across the state.

The city of Cleveland received $102.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

“I look forward to sharing how we are leveraging these once-in-a-generation investments to solve some of Cleveland’s greatest challenges,” Mayor Bibb added in the press release. “We received the 8th largest American Rescue Plan allocation in the country and intend to put every penny to the best possible use.”

