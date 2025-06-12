Juvenile turns himself in for Uniontown arsons

A juvenile suspect turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after the Uniontown Police Department had been investigating recent arsons in the area, Chief Michael Batchik said.

News 5's Elizabeth VanMetre traced the path of destruction earlier this week:

Uniontown Police investigate series of arsons

According to Batchik, fires were seen at the Uniontown Community Park, the Apache Street Warehouse and outside the police department's jurisdiction at the Kreighbaum Park baseball fields.

The department said multiple fires were intentionally set between late Saturday night and early Monday morning, targeting public restrooms, a dumpster and a passenger van.

The juvenile was joined by a parent on Wednesday when he turned himself in, Batchik said.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation as officers assess the full extent of the damage and work to identify the other two juveniles involved and determine their roles.

Authorities believe the suspects were caught on surveillance video and said three to four individuals, who appeared to be juveniles, were seen near the scenes. One was riding an e-bike, and the other was on a scooter.