K-9 home recovering after being stabbed while assisting officers

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain K9 stabbed while police were attempting to serve a warrant Saturday had surgery and is home recovering, according to Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.

Lorain Police went to 1215 W. 20th Street at about 5:30 p.m. attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant to 48-year-old Charles White.

Pelko said officers asked several times for White to come out of the house. When he didn’t, police went in.

“The dog handler, the dog and a couple of other guys went to the basement area and that’s when the confronted Charles White. Charles White had a knife and began to stab Rye the K-9,” said Pelko. Rye was stabbed several times.

Pelko said a Lorain Police Officer stopped the attack on the police dog by shooting White.

“According to the Ohio Revised Code, they are a police officer just like me or any other police officer in the state of Ohio,” explained Pelko.

The Elyria Police Department is leading the investigation. Pelko said the department is in the early stages of the investigation; detectives just received body camera footage from the incident.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is Lorain Police Department Policy.

