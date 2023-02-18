Kallie and Kylo are the Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pets of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Kallie and Kylo!

These boys are 9-week-old Pit Mixes and are up for adoption now! Both are very sweet active puppies who are wonderful and although they offer you all the challenges that come with a puppy, they are going to make some families very very happy. Cleveland APL

The Cleveland APL has updated its foster program to make the process easier for anyone wanting to help! Fostering is a great way to support the shelter and the animals in need here in Cleveland, without making the commitment to adopt.

The APL will supply all your needs and take care of all of the medical needs of your fosters while you have them in your care. We are always looking for fosters for animals too young to be adopted, nursing moms with their babies, and animals being treated for illness and injuries.

Find out more about Kallie and Kylo and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

