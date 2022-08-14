Kangaroo on the loose in Brewester on Saturday night

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in Brewester on Saturday night, which has been missing since Thursday, according to Brewster Police Department.

The animal was spotted near the railroad tracks at Chestnut Street around 10:35 p.m., according to police.

The kangaroo has yet to be caught.

