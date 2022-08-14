Watch Now
Kangaroo on the loose in Brewester on Saturday night

Stark County
Posted at 10:55 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 22:55:20-04

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in Brewester on Saturday night, which has been missing since Thursday, according to Brewster Police Department.

The animal was spotted near the railroad tracks at Chestnut Street around 10:35 p.m., according to police.

The kangaroo has yet to be caught.

