Kent man arrested on child pornography charges

KENT, Ohio — Kent police arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday morning after executing a search warrant at his home in connection with a child pornography investigation.

The man is charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, both second-degree felonies, police said.

He's accused of "extorting and manipulating juveniles to send nude photos and videos over the internet," police said. The victims are between 5 to 15 years old and live as far away as California and the United Kingdom.

Police said they found photographs and videos of child exploitative material on electronic devices collected from the scene.

Additional charges may follow, police said.

