Kent State University Hosts 2024 Fashion Week

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University is gearing up for a week of style and innovation as it prepares to host the 2024 Fashion Week, starting Sunday, April 21st.

The university promises a spectacle that rivals the famed New York City Fashion Week, with an array of events open to the public.

At the heart of the excitement is the much-anticipated fashion show, set to take place from April 25th to April 27th at the Kent Student Center Ballroom on the Kent Campus.

This year's showcase boasts an impressive lineup of 163 looks from 42 designers, carefully selected by a panel of industry critics and jurors.

From evening wear to market-ready collections, the garments on display represent the pinnacle of contemporary fashion across various categories.

Adding to the glamour are distinguished guest designers, including Hall of Fame Inductee Dame Zandra Rhodes, affectionately known as "The Princess of Punk," and Schroth Series Visiting Artist Pauline St. Denis, a renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer.

Excitement is particularly high as British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes has been announced as the 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee.

Rhodes will grace the stage with an artist lecture on Friday, April 26th, at 11 a.m. in Rockwell Hall, offering insights to Kent State University students, industry professionals, and fashion enthusiasts.

This lecture is free and open to the public.

Behind the scenes, students from the School of Fashion play pivotal roles, serving on committees in design, merchandising, modeling, public relations, and stage management.

For a full list of events and to get tickets, click HERE.