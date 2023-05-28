Kent State University sheltering in place as police search for armed robbery suspect

In a post on Facebook, Kent State University is calling for anyone on the campus to shelter in place as police search for an armed robbery suspect.

According to the post, the suspect is described as a thin male wearing a black shirt and jeans wearing a black shirt that says "Cookies" in white writing and red shorts.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

The university will provide updates here.

