Kent State University to close multiple identity-based centers in compliance with Ohio law

Kent State University announced on Monday that it will close its LGBTQ+ Center, Women’s Center and Multicultural Center at the end of June.

The university said it is closing several identity-based centers in order to comply with the new state law.

It said that while the centers themselves will close, the E. Timothy Moore Center and the Williamson House, home of the Center for Sexual and Relationship Violence Support Services, will remain available for students with guidelines that are still being developed.

In addition to the closure of the identity-based centers, the university's LGBTQ+ Living-Learning Community will also be discontinued, but all other academically based Living-Learning Communities will continue within its residence hall system, the university said.

"We understand these centers and the Living-Learning Community have been powerful sources of connection, support and growth, and we acknowledge the emotional and personal impact this change may have on many members of our community," the university said in an email to students and staff.

The university's Stark Campus will also discontinue its LGBTQ Resource Center; however, the space will remain available as a general resource room.

The centers are set to close June 27, the university said.

With the changes coming, the university said it plans to offer personalized guidance for students, provide support for all student organizations and continue to foster a welcoming environment.

"While change is difficult, our mission remains the same: to foster a campus where every student feels a sense of belonging, has space to learn about themselves and others, and can build the community they desire to live, learn and grow in. We will continue to work with our students, staff, faculty and alumni to identify additional ways to support our students," the university said.

Numerous other universities across Ohio have also made the decision to close identity-based centers and suspend certain programs in order to comply with S.B. 1, Ohio's new higher education law.

S.B. 1, which was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in late March, overhauls Ohio's higher education system by banning diversity initiatives, limiting how "controversial topics" can be taught, and eliminating tenure.

