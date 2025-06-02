Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kent State University to close multiple identity-based centers in compliance with Ohio law

Kent State University
Mark Duncan/AP
On Monday, Kent State University announced it would continue a pause on university-sponsored travel, maintain a hiring freeze and cutting staff in an effort to establish a balanced budget for the 2021 fiscal year, according to a release from the school.
Kent State University
Posted

Kent State University announced on Monday that it will close its LGBTQ+ Center, Women’s Center and Multicultural Center at the end of June.

The university said it is closing several identity-based centers in order to comply with the new state law.

It said that while the centers themselves will close, the E. Timothy Moore Center and the Williamson House, home of the Center for Sexual and Relationship Violence Support Services, will remain available for students with guidelines that are still being developed.

In addition to the closure of the identity-based centers, the university's LGBTQ+ Living-Learning Community will also be discontinued, but all other academically based Living-Learning Communities will continue within its residence hall system, the university said.

"We understand these centers and the Living-Learning Community have been powerful sources of connection, support and growth, and we acknowledge the emotional and personal impact this change may have on many members of our community," the university said in an email to students and staff.

The university's Stark Campus will also discontinue its LGBTQ Resource Center; however, the space will remain available as a general resource room. 

The centers are set to close June 27, the university said.

With the changes coming, the university said it plans to offer personalized guidance for students, provide support for all student organizations and continue to foster a welcoming environment.

"While change is difficult, our mission remains the same: to foster a campus where every student feels a sense of belonging, has space to learn about themselves and others, and can build the community they desire to live, learn and grow in. We will continue to work with our students, staff, faculty and alumni to identify additional ways to support our students," the university said.

Numerous other universities across Ohio have also made the decision to close identity-based centers and suspend certain programs in order to comply with S.B. 1, Ohio's new higher education law.

RELATED: University of Toledo suspending nine undergrad programs in compliance with Ohio higher ed law

S.B. 1, which was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in late March, overhauls Ohio's higher education system by banning diversity initiatives, limiting how "controversial topics" can be taught, and eliminating tenure.

DeWine signs controversial college overhaul bill banning DEI

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs controversial college overhaul bill banning DEI

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.