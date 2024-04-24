Kid Cudi cancels tour after breaking foot at Coachella

Kid Cudi has canceled his upcoming tour after sustaining a broken foot at Coachella, he said in an Instagram post.

He was supposed to make his stop in Cleveland on July 31 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, but everyone who bought tickets will receive a full refund.

Kid Cudi said his injury is more serious than he thought and will be taking some time to recover.

He said he and his team will have updated tour dates as soon as possible.