Kids can call AI Santa and share their Christmas list

While most kids had to send letters to the North Pole or find Santa in the mall, 9-year-old Reagan had Santa on speed dial. Thanks to her dad, Brandon Robinson, who created an AI Santa.

“You make that yearly trip to the mall Santa, and every year they're so nervous about talking to Santa and sitting on his lap. We wanted to create a line and a phone number that my kids and our friends’ kids can call Santa directly in the comfort of their own home,” said Robinson.

Giving them a chance to tell Santa about their Christmas wish list, ask questions about the North Pole, and convince Santa why they should be on the nice list.

Reagan asked Santa how cool it gets at the North Pole. And he answered, saying,” It’s quite chilly, and it can get as cold as minus 40 degrees. But the elves and I stay warm with hot cocoa and Mrs. Claus’s cookies."

“My six-year-old is in kindergarten and writing a letter to Santa is not something he can do yet, but he can tell Santa what he wants,” said Brandon.

Robinson was able to create the direct line to Santa in five minutes through his company, Vida Global, an AI phone agent business that provides AI phone agents for different businesses.

“An AI phone agent is essentially an intelligent AI robot that you can put in front of your business phone that's going to answer the calls and intelligently talk to your customers. The AI allows us to answer the phone, have a conversation with your customer and have personality, have some empathy, be more engaging, personalize the conversation with your customers,” said Robinson.

A few weeks ago, Robinson was able to convince Santa to join the AI industry, which has become a great tool for parents.

“If something bad happened throughout the day, and I’m not going to name any names but it's an opportunity for the kid to talk to Santa and let them know what happened. Santa will help talk them through on how to get back on the nice list,” said Robinson.

Reagan says talking to Santa on the phone is better than sending letters.

“I like how you can call Santa whenever you want, and if you have more ideas, you can tell him right away,” said Reagan.

The number to reach Santa is 409-97-SANTA.

