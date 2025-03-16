'Kids get to be stars for the evening': Annual fundraiser returning to support local autism center

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A night of music, dinner, dancing, and an inclusive fashion show featuring children of all abilities is coming to Wickliffe. The seventh annual A Blue Carpet Affair is a fun evening in support of Footprints Center of Autism.

Footprints Center for Autism is a nonprofit that provides special education services, speech therapy services, and occupational therapy services to children with autism and other disabilities in Northeast Ohio. The center opened its doors in September 2018 in Perry, and since then has provided services to nearly 50 students in both day treatment and outpatient formats.

This year's fun Saturday night will be held on April 5, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pine Ridge Country Club, 30601 Ridge Road in Wickliffe.

"The inclusive fashion show really is the highlight of the event. Kiddos of all abilities from all across our Northeastern Ohio communities get to be the stars for the evening. They get to wear their most favorite outfit and walk out on the blue carpet to their most favorite song and just really get to shine for everyone. It is such a special celebration," said Erin Bolyard, Executive Director at Footprints Center for Autism.

All proceeds from A Blue Carpet Affair support the center's mission to provide comprehensive, collaborative, and child-centered programming for individuals with autism in a positive and non-restrictive learning environment so that each child can reach their highest potential and achieve excellence in all aspects of life.

"Everything from this night goes right back into our programming. So, it gives us the opportunity to continue to provide all our wonderful programming to assist all our wonderful kiddos who attend Footprints on a daily basis," said Nicole Best, Footprints Center for Autism

The fun Saturday night has sold out in the past. If you'd like to get tickets for this year's event, click here.