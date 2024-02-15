Kindergarten class meets Valentine's day card goal while learning lesson about love

BARBERTON, Ohio — At Barberton Primary School, one kindergarten teacher set the goal of getting 50 Valentine’s Day cards from 50 states, but the students got more than that, along with lessons to last a lifetime.

In kindergarten kids usually learn how to read, write and even dance, but in Mindy Jackson's class they're also learning how to love.

Earlier in the year at Barberton Primary, Mrs. Jackson set a class goal of receiving 50 Valentine’s Day cards from 50 states to get the kids enthused about learning.

“I think everyone deserves to be shown love on Valentine’s Day. So, just that they felt loved and that they would have a love for reading and writing, but they also learned about all the states,” said Jackson.

By the end of the day Wednesday, they hit their goal, receiving an assortment of cards, some with long messages, others with history lessons on their states. The kids’ favorites are the ones with animals on them.

Those cards also came with a few gifts, including books, pizza and lots of candy.

“This totally blew up. It took off on social media and we got probably over 500 cards and boxes of candy and items from each state,” said Mrs. Jackson.

Each delivery didn't just bring smiles.

“They are getting excited about writing like I noticed their writing take off in the last couple of weeks,” said Jackson.

It taught the students what it means, to give and love straight from the heart.