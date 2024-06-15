Kirtland Police announces new rules for Kiwanis Strawberry Festival

Recent issues at summer festivals are prompting communities to instill new rules to try to prevent problems at their festivals.

One festival taking part in this is the Kirtland Kiwanis Strawberry Festival, taking place this coming weekend.

"Times have changed a little bit; therefore, we've had to change and take a proactive approach to make this the safest environment for everybody," Jamey Fisher with Kirtland Police said.

Prior to entering the festival, everyone and their bags will be searched.

Additionally, no children who live outside of the Kirtland School District or who do not belong to a faith-based organization in Kirtland will be allowed to enter without a parent or legal guardian.

No hoods or face masks that are not for medical reasons will be permitted as well.

"We just want people to come here with the right intentions and that's to have a good time," Fisher said.

