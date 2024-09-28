Kitten saved by Canton trooper finds fur-ever home

A kitten rescued by a Canton Post trooper on the side of I-77 in August has found a forever home, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says she was adopted from the Stark County Humane Society and was named "Lola."

OHSP

On Aug. 21, OSHP Trooper Justin Smith rescued Lola after a motorist called dispatchers and said they had seen an injured kitten on the side of I-77 in Stark County.

OSHP captured the rescue moment and shared the body camera footage on X.

Watch as a trooper from @OSHP's Canton Post recently located and rescued an injured kitten on the side of I-77. The kitten is currently at the Stark County Humane Society waiting to be adopted by it's fur-ever home! 🐱🚔 pic.twitter.com/gKJrZd1cuV — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) August 30, 2024