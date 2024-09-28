Watch Now
Kitten saved by Canton trooper finds fur-ever home

A kitten rescued by a Canton Post trooper on the side of I-77 in August has found a forever home, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says she was adopted from the Stark County Humane Society and was named "Lola."

461435294_936295138542982_3426380883184093801_n.jpg

On Aug. 21, OSHP Trooper Justin Smith rescued Lola after a motorist called dispatchers and said they had seen an injured kitten on the side of I-77 in Stark County.

OSHP captured the rescue moment and shared the body camera footage on X.

