Roadside rescue: Canton trooper saves injured kitten from I-77

Without his heroic actions, it could have been a cat-astrophe.
Ohio State Highway Patrol
On Aug. 21, a trooper with the Canton Post saved an injured kitten on the side of a busy highway, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The Canton Dispatch Center received a call from a motorist who said they saw an injured kitten on the side of I-77 in Stark County, OSHP said.

In body camera footage posted to X, you can see OSHP Trooper Justin Smith pull over onto the side of the highway and locate the little kitten.

The kitten was treated at the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic and is now up for adoption at the Stark County Humane Society.

