Roadside rescue: Canton trooper saves injured kitten from I-77

On Aug. 21, a trooper with the Canton Post saved an injured kitten on the side of a busy highway, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The Canton Dispatch Center received a call from a motorist who said they saw an injured kitten on the side of I-77 in Stark County, OSHP said.

In body camera footage posted to X, you can see OSHP Trooper Justin Smith pull over onto the side of the highway and locate the little kitten.

Watch as a trooper from @OSHP's Canton Post recently located and rescued an injured kitten on the side of I-77. The kitten is currently at the Stark County Humane Society waiting to be adopted by it's fur-ever home! 🐱🚔 pic.twitter.com/gKJrZd1cuV — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) August 30, 2024

The kitten was treated at the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic and is now up for adoption at the Stark County Humane Society.