Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar opens up at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A new place to conquer your chocolate fix has emerged at Beachwood Place as Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar has opened up.

Kohcoa was around last winter at Beachwood Place as a pop-up shop, but now has made the move to a full-fledged storefront.

The store is operated by Ardelia Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Cherish.

“We have to be the change that we want to see,” Adrelia Homes said. “We have to support our children, support ourselves, and believe in ourselves.”

Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar is located on the first floor of Beachwood Place near the Center Court in the Saks 5th Avenue corridor.

