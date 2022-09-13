Kohl's holding hiring events in September and October; local stores want to hire 1,100 seasonal employees

CLEVELAND — Kohl's stores around Northeast Ohio are set to hire around 1,100 employees for the upcoming holiday season. The company will hold two hiring events, one later this week and another one next month, to recruit potential candidates for the positions.

The first event is from Sept. 15 to 17 and the next one will be on Oct. 13 to 15. Job offers will be available the same day interviews are given.

During the two events, anyone looking for employment can walk into any Kohl's store location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to be interviewed on the spot, the company said.

You can also apply online by clicking here. Or, you can apply via texting "APPLY" to 24508 to get an interview over the phone

CLICK HERE for more information.

