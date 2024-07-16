Kol Israel National Holocaust Memorial undergoes renovations, further solidifying national memorial status

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s been a year and a half since the Kol Israel National Holocaust Memorial gained National Memorial status. The memorial is now undergoing renovations for needed improvements and increased security. While the memorial was already special before, the new renovations will solidify it as a national memorial for generations to come.

Tucked off Northfield RD. is a sacred space for Cleveland Jews. Rocks, placed around the Kol Israel National Holocaust Memorial rest in memory of loved ones passed.

“This is basically where we consider the graves of our deceased that were killed in the Holocaust,” said Robert Zelwin, President of the Kol Israel Foundation.

Zelwin said the memorial being the first and only nationally recognized holocaust memorial is an honor, and it's time it fully looks the part.

“It's not for me, my children, it's for my grandchildren, and great grandchildren,” Zelwin added. “When they come here 50 years from now and see the names on the wall and how important it was they remember what happened just because people were Jewish.”

Six pillars are replacing what were once 6 trees representing the 6 million Jews that died in the holocaust. Renovation chair, Mark Frank, said names of deceased family members will be written on the pillars, engraved plaques will fill the memorial's floor, along with other aesthetic and security enhancements.

“We are on heightened alert,” Frank said. “We are working with the Bedford Heights Police, they are making additional visits to the cemetery for security purposes. We are going to have more lighting and more cameras.”

Third-generation holocaust survivor, Josh Kaplopvitz, who's overseeing construction, it was important for tone to translate correctly in the memorial's re-design.

“The end results of this is going to be absolutely fantastic,” Kaplovitz said. “The revitalization of this monument is going to be an extremely appropriate gorgeous-looking monument.”

As prayers are passed generation to generation, the memorial will be too with renovations planned to be completed by fall. People who wish to engrave pavers in memory of loves ones or family's killed in the Holocaust can do by clicking here.