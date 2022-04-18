Kona Ice giving away free shaved ice at various locations throughout NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Kona Ice is bringing back their annual “Chill Out Day” event that was put on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, trucks will be parked at various locations throughout Northeast Ohio, handing out free shaved ice to everyone as a way to remind people to take a breather and relax after tax season.

The following locations will be handing out the shaved ice:

Clark Gas Station – 7752 Brecksville Rd, Independence, OH 44131 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Twinsburg Public Square – 9044 Church St, Twinsburg, OH 44087 from 12 – 3 p.m.

First Commonwealth Bank – 1110 30th Street Northwest, Canton, Oh 44709 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Erie County Senior Center – 620 E. Water St, Sandusky, OH 44870 from 12- 2 p.m.

Crocker Park – 177 Market St, Westlake, OH 44145 from 6-7 p.m.

Pinecrest – Park Ave, Orange, OH 44122 from 12- 2 p.m.

Apple Eton – 28849 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH 44122 from 2:30 – 4 p.m.

