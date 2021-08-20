LA Giltinis select Avon Lake native with No. 13 pick in Major League Rugby Draft

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Sam Klimkowski, a 2016 graduate of Avon Lake High School, has been selected by the LA Giltinis as the first round, No. 13 pick in the 2021 Major League Rugby Draft.

The 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 270-pound Klimkowski played prop for the Notre Dame Falcons after high school.

Congrats!

