Labor Day celebrations battle summer-like heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s considered the unofficial end to the season, but this Labor Day felt more like mid-summer.

Max and Graham Lopez were taking advantage of the heat and crowds near their Edgewater neighborhood to set up a stand with ice-cold lemonade.

“I think it’s just really fun to be a little entrepreneur and stuff,” Max, 11, said. “I’m not too worried about the money, but we’re going to split it and stuff.”

The brothers' business was a popular one for neighbors, runners, and people walking to Edgewater Park to get a view of the Cleveland National Air Show.

At Burke Lakefront Airport, the heat didn’t discourage crowds, but a lack of shade made some spectators get creative.

“You can see how large the F-18 is… plenty of sun shade under that thing,” said Lt. Samuel Magilke, who was part of the U.S. Navy F-18 air show team.

He explained the humidity and heat can actually work in favor of the performance.

“You can tell it's a little more humid today so you might actually see some more vapors coming off the jet, which is actually pretty cool to see,” he said.

The medical staff was on standby for any heat-related issues.

“Heart problems, diabetes… those things become more difficult to manage when there’s heat. So it’s not just heat stroke, but yeah that certainly is one [issue],” said Dr. Brian Miller, an emergency department physician at MetroHealth.

He encouraged anyone outside in extreme heat to take breaks if possible, seek shelter and drink fluids.

“Hydration is absolutely paramount,” Miller said.

Hydration was part of Max and Graham’s business plan and their plan to keep cool.

“We drink some [lemonade]. And we sometimes go in the house and out,” said Graham, 8.

Whether they were beating the heat or capitalizing on it, many said they were determined to enjoy one of the last summer weekends in Northeast Ohio.

Doctors say nausea, dizziness, headache, and fever can all be signs of more serious heat-related illness and should be treated by a medical professional.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 7

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.